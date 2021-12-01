Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,891 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,114,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,165,000 after purchasing an additional 430,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sysco by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,089,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,204,000 after purchasing an additional 574,442 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,532,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,429,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,715,000 after purchasing an additional 174,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,929,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,295,000 after purchasing an additional 320,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

In other Sysco news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,322 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SYY traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.82. 32,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,302,094. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.90 and a 52 week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.43%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.43.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.