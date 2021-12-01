Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,527 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Visa by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 52,028 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC increased its position in Visa by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 26,122 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in Visa by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 10,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in Visa by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,387 shares of company stock worth $8,812,550 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.79. 160,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,749,215. The company has a market cap of $375.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.88 and its 200 day moving average is $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.55 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.11.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.