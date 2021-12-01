renDOGE Price Reaches $0.19 on Major Exchanges (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC on exchanges. renDOGE has a market cap of $594,709.44 and approximately $19,371.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, renDOGE has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About renDOGE

renDOGE’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

