ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla. “

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on RNW. Bank of America upgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of ReNew Energy Global stock opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.48. ReNew Energy Global has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $12.30.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNW. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,329,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,418,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $826,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile

ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ReNew Energy Global (RNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.