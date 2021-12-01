Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RSG opened at $132.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.62 and a 1-year high of $145.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.72.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.42%.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.90.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

