Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:FRX)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $3.81 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.90. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at C$5.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.23, a current ratio of 12.90 and a quick ratio of 12.08. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of C$5.40 and a 1-year high of C$13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$144.34 million and a P/E ratio of -6.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$11.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.84.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product PEDMARK, a formulation of Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

