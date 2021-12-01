Reserve Rights Price Reaches $0.0498 on Exchanges (RSR)

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 1st. Reserve Rights has a market capitalization of $654.77 million and $144.47 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded up 39.2% against the US dollar. One Reserve Rights coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0498 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00045161 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008174 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.33 or 0.00240764 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00087829 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Reserve Rights Coin Profile

Reserve Rights (CRYPTO:RSR) is a coin. It was first traded on May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,159,998,943 coins. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol . The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases. At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens. Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing. “

