Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Receives $28.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on REZI. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

REZI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,048,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,061. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 2.54. Resideo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.23.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.28%. Resideo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,166,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,001,000 after buying an additional 232,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,569,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,097,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 10.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,021,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,265,000 after buying an additional 581,085 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $96,706,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,633,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,089,000 after purchasing an additional 61,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

