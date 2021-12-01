Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.6% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.11.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $248.04 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $275.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.96.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.