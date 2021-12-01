Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $699,000 Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 18.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank increased its position in CDW by 610.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in CDW by 160.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CDW during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in CDW during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in CDW during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $189.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.53 and its 200 day moving average is $183.69. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $125.46 and a 1 year high of $203.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. CDW’s payout ratio is 28.09%.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $663,918.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,910,358. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CDW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

