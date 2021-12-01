Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 98,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR opened at $58.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.74. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.64 and a fifty-two week high of $62.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 58.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,963,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.59.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

