Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Invests $348,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,231 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 200.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 688.6% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 53.4% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 26.1% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $49.98 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $48.15 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.87.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

