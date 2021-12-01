Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 216 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ULTA opened at $383.95 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.00 and a fifty-two week high of $417.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $385.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.67.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.00.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

