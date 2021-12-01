Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 294.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock opened at $115.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.55 and a 12-month high of $121.53. The stock has a market cap of $203.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.37 and its 200 day moving average is $113.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities increased their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.58.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

