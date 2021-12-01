Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,096 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,430,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,794,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,686 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth $278,695,000. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth $175,262,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 808,507 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $164,810,000 after acquiring an additional 484,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at $48,032,760.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,359 shares of company stock valued at $7,985,600 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $243.84 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

