Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Holdings Trimmed by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000.

QSR opened at $56.03 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.58 and a 200-day moving average of $63.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 87.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QSR shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.61.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

