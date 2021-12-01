Reviewing AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) and Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE)

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) and Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares AIkido Pharma and Science 37’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIkido Pharma N/A -5.92% -5.85% Science 37 N/A N/A N/A

10.3% of AIkido Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of AIkido Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for AIkido Pharma and Science 37, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIkido Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Science 37 0 0 4 0 3.00

AIkido Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 170.27%. Science 37 has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 68.11%. Given AIkido Pharma’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AIkido Pharma is more favorable than Science 37.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AIkido Pharma and Science 37’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIkido Pharma $10,000.00 6,636.39 -$12.34 million ($0.04) -18.50 Science 37 N/A N/A -$560,000.00 N/A N/A

Science 37 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AIkido Pharma.

About AIkido Pharma

AIkido Pharma, Inc. is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It also creates broad-spectrum antiviral platform, in which the lead compounds have activity against multiple viruses including Influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19. The company was founded by Gilbert V. Levin and M. Karen Levin in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Science 37

Science 37 Inc. provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc., formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

