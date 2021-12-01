Reviewing Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) and SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) and Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SL Green Realty and Duke Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SL Green Realty 0 6 1 0 2.14 Duke Realty 0 2 8 0 2.80

SL Green Realty presently has a consensus price target of $76.25, indicating a potential upside of 7.15%. Duke Realty has a consensus price target of $56.90, indicating a potential downside of 5.42%. Given SL Green Realty’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SL Green Realty is more favorable than Duke Realty.

Volatility and Risk

SL Green Realty has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Duke Realty has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SL Green Realty and Duke Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SL Green Realty 75.99% 13.22% 5.87% Duke Realty 82.95% 16.67% 9.60%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.1% of SL Green Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of Duke Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of SL Green Realty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Duke Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

SL Green Realty pays an annual dividend of $3.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Duke Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. SL Green Realty pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Duke Realty pays out 46.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Duke Realty has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. SL Green Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SL Green Realty and Duke Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SL Green Realty $1.05 billion 4.50 $379.80 million $9.56 7.42 Duke Realty $993.20 million 23.07 $299.92 million $2.43 24.76

SL Green Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Duke Realty. SL Green Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Duke Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Duke Realty beats SL Green Realty on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments. The Real Estate segment consists of security, maintenance, utility costs, real estate taxes, and at certain properties ground rent expense. The Debt & Preferred Equity Investments segment includes cash flow from operations, cash on hand, and other forms of secured or unsecured financing. The company was founded by Stephen L. Green in June 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Industrial Properties, Medical Office Properties, and Service Operations. The Industrial Properties segment offers warehousing facilities and light industrial buildings. The Service Operations segment provides real estate services such as property management, asset management, maintenance, leasing, development, general contracting and construction management to third-party property owners and joint ventures. The company was founded by John Stoddard Rosebrough, Phillip R. Duke, and John W. Wynne in 1972 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.