RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 19,473 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,473 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 75.5% in the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.11. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

