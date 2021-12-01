RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 287 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,281 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,101,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,215,213,000 after buying an additional 164,493 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 12.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,893,928,000 after purchasing an additional 937,191 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Union Pacific by 4.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,106,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,562,899,000 after purchasing an additional 302,550 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,517,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,433,308,000 after acquiring an additional 24,544 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,476,960 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,204,547,000 after acquiring an additional 159,522 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:UNP opened at $235.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $151.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.42. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $193.14 and a 1-year high of $247.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on UNP. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.20.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

