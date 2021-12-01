RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 82,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 236,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after buying an additional 12,303 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 195,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 17,783 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCM opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.51. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $21.84.

