RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,864,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289,511 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,048,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,940,011,000 after buying an additional 1,314,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,568,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,908,735,000 after buying an additional 3,681,456 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,381,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,764,312,000 after buying an additional 2,233,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 7.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,593,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,137,877,000 after buying an additional 4,018,496 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PFE opened at $53.73 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.53.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

