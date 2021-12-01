RFG Advisory LLC Has $894,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 327,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,542,000 after purchasing an additional 66,272 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,446,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,739,000 after purchasing an additional 68,201 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,656,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,422 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,209,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 17,385 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $43.08 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $45.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.95.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

