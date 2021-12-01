RFG Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 45.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KMB opened at $130.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.87. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $125.27 and a 12 month high of $143.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

