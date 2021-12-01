RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 694 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 17.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD opened at $287.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $287.25 and a 200-day moving average of $286.14. The company has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.56%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $99,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

