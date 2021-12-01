RFG Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,245 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $85.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.77. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $88.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

