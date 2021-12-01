Richard Alexander Collins Sells 1,500 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Richard Alexander Collins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.05, for a total value of $970,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

DXCM stock opened at $562.59 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $313.38 and a 1-year high of $659.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.57 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $583.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $502.33.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in DexCom by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in DexCom by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.44.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.