RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,069,800 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the October 31st total of 1,845,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 56.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RIOCF traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $16.36. The company had a trading volume of 17,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,608. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.7763 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.76. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%.

RIOCF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

