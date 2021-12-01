Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.88.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

RSKD opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. Riskified has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $40.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.59.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.32. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Riskified will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

