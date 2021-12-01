Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 26,442 Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) by 113.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,442 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,162,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 207,950 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 105,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,029 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in TETRA Technologies by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 449,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 110,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TTI opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average of $3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $331.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 3.04. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $95.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other TETRA Technologies news, VP Richard D. O’brien sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $95,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

