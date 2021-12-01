Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 5,619 Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,969,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,065,428,000 after purchasing an additional 462,819 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,881,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $928,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866,473 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,674,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $430,033,000 after purchasing an additional 145,148 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,139,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $317,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,530,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $201,370,000 after purchasing an additional 899,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Targa Resources news, EVP G Clark White sold 23,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,376,014.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $1,146,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,130 over the last ninety days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.66.

NYSE TRGP opened at $51.63 on Wednesday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.89 and a 200-day moving average of $47.05.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.25. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

