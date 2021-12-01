Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $109,000 Stake in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 0.07% of Huttig Building Products worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Huttig Building Products by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Huttig Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Huttig Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huttig Building Products by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 47,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Huttig Building Products by 363.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 40,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBP opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.83. The company has a market cap of $238.07 million, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 2.55. Huttig Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Huttig Building Products, Inc engages in the domestic distribution of millwork, building materials, and wood products. It offers its services to new residential construction and in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair work. The company was founded by William H. Huttig and Charles H. Huttig in 1885 and is headquartered in St.

