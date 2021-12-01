Ritholtz Wealth Management Lowers Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at about $582,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 568,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,368,000 after acquiring an additional 11,076 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMI opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $49.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 2.38%. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $33,330.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 56,641 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $2,377,222.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,524 shares of company stock worth $6,346,034. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

