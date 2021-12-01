Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 667 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 126,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 19,564 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 36,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after acquiring an additional 18,237 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 90,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND opened at $85.42 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $88.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.27 and a 200 day moving average of $85.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.134 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

