RLI (NYSE:RLI) Shares Gap Down to $108.71

Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $108.71, but opened at $106.32. RLI shares last traded at $105.63, with a volume of 654 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. RLI had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $270.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.24. This represents a yield of 0.9%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in RLI by 563.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in RLI in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in RLI in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in RLI by 25.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in RLI in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

