RMR Wealth Builders Lowers Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

RMR Wealth Builders lowered its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Ball were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Ball in the second quarter worth $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Ball in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Ball during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Ball by 125.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL opened at $93.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.41. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $77.95 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.19.

In other Ball news, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

