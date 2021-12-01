RMR Wealth Builders Purchases Shares of 1,358 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 11,568 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 102,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,006,000 after buying an additional 11,106 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth $1,225,000. Finally, Consolidated Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $147.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.50 and a 12-month high of $171.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.92 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.43.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MAR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.62.

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $2,072,052.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,590 shares of company stock worth $7,936,032 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

