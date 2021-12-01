Robert Joseph Pape Sells 2,700 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Stock

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $401,706.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $136.58 on Wednesday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12-month low of $135.30 and a 12-month high of $181.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.92.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.29). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $323.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.633 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 270.5% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.