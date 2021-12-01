Robert W. Baird Increases Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $200.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price objective raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential downside of 8.68% from the stock’s previous close.

AMBA has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ambarella from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ambarella from $137.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ambarella from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.21.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA traded up $39.48 on Wednesday, hitting $219.00. 25,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,907. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $76.69 and a 52 week high of $207.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.49. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of -165.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total value of $1,333,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,861,617.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $97,475.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,402 shares of company stock worth $2,577,036 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 562.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 540,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,655,000 after acquiring an additional 459,131 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 501,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,597,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.