Robert Weideman Sells 139,988 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Stock

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) EVP Robert Weideman sold 139,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $7,755,335.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NUAN traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.33. 171,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,981,458. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of -425.62 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.79.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $333.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUAN. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 52.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

