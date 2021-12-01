Rocket Vault Hits Market Cap of $2.43 Million (RVF)

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. One Rocket Vault coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. Rocket Vault has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00064764 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00072321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.64 or 0.00094532 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,703.55 or 0.07991730 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,669.69 or 0.97985715 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Rocket Vault Coin Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

