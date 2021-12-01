Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Short Interest Update

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 11,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In other news, insider Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 12,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $102,073.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan Geygan acquired 3,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,837.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 102,255 shares of company stock worth $822,100. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMCF. FMR LLC lifted its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 22,343 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 41.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RMCF opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.77. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $10.36. The stock has a market cap of $52.09 million, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 15th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.93 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 11.20%.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

