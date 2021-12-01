Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Price Target Raised to C$6.00 at Desjardins

Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) had its price target hoisted by Desjardins from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.55.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

Rogers Sugar stock opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. Rogers Sugar has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $4.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.52.

Rogers Sugar, Inc engages in the refining, packaging, and marketing of sugar products. Its products include brown sugar, by-products, dry blending, granulated sugar, icing sugar, jam and jelly mix, liquid sugar, organic sugar, plantation raw sugar, stevia, and syrups. The company was founded on September 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.