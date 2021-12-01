Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 360,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RCGCF opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. Roscan Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.28.

Roscan Gold Company Profile

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. Its principal project is Kandiole project that hosts 10 gold prospective targets located in the Kenieba area of Southwest Mali. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Roscan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

