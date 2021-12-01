Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 360,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
RCGCF opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. Roscan Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.28.
Roscan Gold Company Profile
