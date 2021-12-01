Ross E. Leckie Acquires 500 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Director Ross E. Leckie bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.59 per share, for a total transaction of $20,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $40.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.15. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.23 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.61.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.64 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 28.45%. First Interstate BancSystem’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.95%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,019 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 24.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 14,675 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 27.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 129,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 27,768 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1,011.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 11.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

