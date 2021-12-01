Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.04 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will report $5.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.99 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.13 billion. Ross Stores posted sales of $4.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year sales of $18.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.88 billion to $19.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $20.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.75 billion to $20.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 607.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded down $1.73 on Friday, hitting $107.36. The stock had a trading volume of 47,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,159. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.76 and a 200 day moving average of $118.13. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $104.92 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

