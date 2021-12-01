Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROVR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Rover Group stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.65. 4,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,796. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.46. Rover Group has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $15.59.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.77 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 163.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Rover Group will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Rover Group news, major shareholder Venture Fund Iv Lp Madrona sold 937,291 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $9,372,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Venky Ganesan sold 440,000 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $4,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,551,584 shares of company stock valued at $25,515,840 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,039,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

