Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 3,164 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.14% of BlackRock MuniYield Fund worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 6.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 35.4% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 19,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 21.4% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the period. 13.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MYD stock opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $15.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.0535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

