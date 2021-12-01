Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target to C$16.50

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.50 to C$16.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VET. National Bank Financial upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$15.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE VET traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.93. The stock had a trading volume of 136,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,229. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $12.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 46.50%. The business had revenue of $427.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.19 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VET. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the second quarter valued at $92,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

