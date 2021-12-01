Royal Bank of Canada Buys 3,164 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.14% of BlackRock MuniYield Fund worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 30.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 71,696 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 7.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 221,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 15,525 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 5.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 188,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 9,198 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 11.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 164,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 17,126 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,229,000. 13.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYD opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $15.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average of $15.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.0535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

